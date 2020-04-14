Iowa officer who fatally shot man in chase identified

CLINTON, Iowa - Officials have named the Iowa police officer who fatally shot a man during a car chase.

The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Monday announced officer Ryan Livesay is on paid administrative leave for the shooting.

Livesay shot and killed 38-year-old Clinton resident Jacob Matthew Dau. Police say Livesay tried to pull Dau over last week but he fled. Livesay chased him into nearby Camanche and back to Clinton before shooting him.

Dau later died at a hospital. The Clinton County Attorney's Office will decide whether to charge Livesay.