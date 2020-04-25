Iowa nursing home for veterans says 2 residents have coronavirus

A major nursing home for veterans has reported its first two COVID-19 cases among residents, which is a worrying development on a day in which cases hit a new daily high in the state.

The home's commandant says one resident tested positive Friday and another Saturday during mass testing at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

He says they were transferred immediately to the VA hospital in Des Moines for precautionary care.

Iowa reported Saturday that 648 more individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus, smashing the daily record set Friday of 521 even though hundreds of fewer tests were completed.

