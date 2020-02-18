Iowa man suspected of deadly grain elevator assault arrested in Mexico

A Muscatine man has been arrested in Mexico by U.S. Marshals in connection to a deadly assault at a grain elevator in Hamburg in October.

Pedro Ivan Andrade, 37, was arrested following a fugitive investigation by the U.S. Marshals Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

Authorities said Andrade’s warrant was issued for an incident on Oct. 10 in Hamburg, where he allegedly pushed a coworker from the top of a 60-foot tall industrial grain bin during a dispute, which caused massive critical injuries to the alleged victim.

Law enforcement was able to determine Andrade had fled to Mexico in the days following the incident. Their search led them to a neighborhood outside of Medina, Yucatan in Mexico.

Andrade was apprehended without incident Thursday and deported to the U.S. He was booked into the Harris County Jail in Texas.

Following extradition proceedings, Andrade will be taken back to Fremont County to face charges of attempted murder, willful injury and flight to avoid prosecution.

