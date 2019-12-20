Iowa man killed in Norfolk, Nebraska crash

A Cedar Rapids, Iowa man was killed in a traffic accident in Norfolk Thursday morning.

The victim is identified a Donovan Rasmussen, 30.

Authorities said he was driving a Jeep that crossed a raised median on Highway 81 and collided with a cargo truck.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office Rasmussen died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, identified as Westley Lyon, 34, of Columbus, was treated for minor injuries.

The crash shut down the highway for approximately four hours.