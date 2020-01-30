Iowa man convicted of sex trafficking three teenagers

An Iowa man has been convicted of child sex trafficking, gun and drug charges.

Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Andrew Streb of Hills was found guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Des Moines of three counts of child sex trafficking, two counts of distributing methamphetamine to children, and of other crimes.

His sentencing date has not yet been set.

Prosecutors say Streb trafficked three teenagers in Cedar Rapids, Coralville, and Iowa City from November 2018 to February 2019. He paid the girls cash and methamphetamine in exchange for sex acts.