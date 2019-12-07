Iowa man charged for shooting swans says he thought they were geese

An anonymous tip led authorities in Iowa to man who was allegedly shooting trumpeter swans east of Ankeny.

The tip was received by the Department of Natural Resources. A hunter alerted them to a man shooting the swans at Paul Errington Marsh. He said he heard three shots fired and then saw three swans flopping in the water.

Conservation Officer Dustin Eighmy arrived at the scene a short time later and the DNR says the officer witnessed the man shoot a swan then fire at another as Officer Eighmy approached him.

Eighmy then noticed three swans piled near the man along with another that had just been killed and two more in the marsh that he couldn't retrieve.

Officials said that when questioned by Eighmy, the man said he thought they were geese.

Loai Abdulal, 28, of Ankeny is charged with six counts of illegal taking of non-protected game.

If convicted, Abdulal could face a $1,500 civil penalty for each swan killed.