Iowa man arrested for holding Nebraska woman against her will

Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man for false imprisonment after holding a Nebraska woman against her will.

On Monday evening NSP received information from law enforcement in Waterloo, Iowa saying the female was being held against her will in a Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was believed to be driving westbound on Interstate-80, according to the release.

The vehicle was observed in North Platte. The female victim was driving the vehicle when officers made a traffic stop. The 23-year-old male passenger was arrested. Additional charges are pending, according to the release.

