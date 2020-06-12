Iowa lawmakers unanimously OK bill limiting police actions

The Iowa Legislature has swiftly passed a bill that responds to the demands of protesters marching against racial injustice, including restrictions on officers using chokeholds and making it more difficult for problem officers to move to other departments.

The bill surfaced Thursday and was debated simultaneously in the House and Senate before passing both chambers unanimously. Gov. Kim Reynolds watched the debate and vote in the House and then watched the Senate finish debate and vote.

Reynolds made comments about the legislation on Friday afternoon on the capitol steps.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.