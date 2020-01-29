Iowa lawmakers push for Slowpoke Law to speed up drivers

Driving too slow in the left lane on Iowa roads could cost you money if a new law passes. Iowa lawmakers are now looking to strengthen rules for slowpoke drivers.

“I think they’re looking at it as a potential hazard on the road,” said Rob Ambrose, Chief deputy.

Iowa lawmakers are now pushing for a law prohibiting drivers from lingering in the left lane, it’s called the Slow Poke Law.

Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose says 4 lane highways and interstates would be affected by the change.

“It’s something that’s needed. I do think it would help prevent some of the road rage incidents,” said Ambrose.

The speed limit is 70 miles per hour on all Iowa interstates.

We drove the speed limit in the left lane to see what would happen when we didn’t move to the right, several cars passed us.

David Kiefer, a trucker, says he encounters slow drivers every day.

“They're a hazard because the trucks have these sensors in the front and you can't go around them, and you can't pass them on the right side, go fast enough to pass them on the other side,” said Kiefer.

15 states already have the law, among them, Missouri and Colorado.

All 50 states have a law requiring slower traffic to keep to the right. The Iowa bill proposes a $100 fine.

