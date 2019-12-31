Iowa lawmaker proposing flood-relief license plate

Flood victims have had a lot on their plate this year. Now, one Iowa lawmaker has an idea for a plate that picks up some of the load.

Iowa drivers may soon have new specialized license option thanks to a creative effort to help the state's flood victims.

From college teams to breast cancer awareness, there are a bunch of specialized license plates to choose from in Iowa but none like the one Representative Mary Ann Hanusa wants to get onto the streets.

“There would be a $35 fee as you would pay for a Black Out license plate or a University of Iowa plate and then that money would go into the flood mitigation fund."

If the license plate looks familiar it's because you may have voted for it several years back when the state was deciding on a new look.

“The one I have offered as an alternative is one of those three. So we're not really reinventing the wheel."

The hope is it will have the kind of success the state's Black Out plate has found. It's brought in more than $2 million since July.

Mills County Supervisor Richard Krouch said, "I think it's a great idea."

Collectively, counties like his are in need of nearly $130 dollars to help them recover. Federal funds will cover some of it but they're counting on state coming through again.

Krouch said, “The state funding that we received was greatly appreciated. It couldn't have been done without it."

Krouch is talking about FEMA buyouts - federal dollars cover 75 percent of the cost and the rest lands on local governments. In Mills County alone the bill added up to nearly $2.5 million.

“We had asked that the state cover this for us before we started and they said they would. So we're very fortunate here in Mills County this took place."

After floodwaters hit in March, the state put $15 million into a flood recovery fund. That's since run dry and now lawmakers will have to decide how much to put aside for the coming year.

Hanusa said, “Those of us representing southwest Iowa have made it clear to our colleagues across the state that there will need to be additional funding to help this part of the state particularly."

Lawmakers will also be voting on whether to give this license plate the green light.

“Hopefully within the next six months we can have them on cars and on the roads."

Lawmakers return to Des Moines in a couple of weeks to start the session. Representative Hanusa hopes her bill shows up early on the schedule so they get it passed.