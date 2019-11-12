Iowa introduces software to track rape kits

Iowa is introducing a new tracking system designed to provide status updates to survivors of rape along with law enforcement and medical professionals.

According to a release from the Iowa Attorney General, their crime victim assistance division has chosen STACS DNA, a sample-tracking software company to create the program. The Track-Kit system will be rolled out to the state by July 1, 2020.

The Trak-Kit's will allow sexual assault survivors to receive confidential information regarding the status and location of their kit, as well as local sexual assault contact resources. The system will be designed so that survivors can contact; aw enforcement if they wish to no longer participate in an investigation.

The Kit will also, according to the release, will connect more than 1,200 users at medical facilities, law enforcement agencies, crime labs, and county attorney's offices.

“This software will increase accountability and transparency throughout the process,” said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. “Our office has worked hard to reduce the backlog in untested rape kits, and this system will empower survivors of sexual assault.”