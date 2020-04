An Iowa prison inmate died Sunday of what is believed to be natural causes, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The IDOC reported Roni Kachanes was pronounced dead at 10:25 a.m. Sunday in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

He was housed there because of a chronic illness. Kachanes was 61.

He had been serving a 25-year sentence for attempted murder out of Allamakee County.

His incarceration began April 9, 2002.