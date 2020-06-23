Iowa inmate charged with murder of fellow inmate convicted of child sexual abuse

An Iowa inmate was charged with murder Tuesday for the June 14 death of a fellow inmate who was serving a 45-year sentence for sexually abusing a child, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Eric Hall, 44, is charged with murder and remains in custody at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

According to IDPS, on June 14 Thomas Daleske, 59, an inmate at Fort Dodge was found dead in his cell at 5:15 p.m.

The cause of death was ruled to be strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head, according to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Daleske was serving a sentence for multiple charges related to sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child from Warren County. He had been incarcerated since Oct. 31, 2000.

Investigators learned Hall had been inside Daleske’s cell shortly before Daleske was found dead. In an interview, Hall admitted to law enforcement that he killed Daleske.