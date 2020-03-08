Iowa indicates 3 presumptive coronavirus cases

Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory has detected three presumptive coronavirus cases.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individuals are from Johnson County. One is 41-years-old, and the other two are between 61 and 80-years-old. Two of the three have underlying health conditions.

None require hospitalization, according to the release and are recovering at home.

“The state of Iowa has been coordinating plans across state agencies, including a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs. While these are the first cases, it may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick,” said Gov. Reynolds. “My team is engaged through the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, as well as the nation’s governors to work collaboratively to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the IDPH, all three were a part of a cruise in Egypt. The department is working to identify potential exposure to others.