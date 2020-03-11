Iowa identifies another coronavirus case from Egyptian cruise

The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed an additional case of coronavirus, bringing the total to 14 positive cases.

According to the department, the new case is an adult between 61-years-old and 80-years-old and is from Johnson County. This person was also on the Egyptian cruise where the other cases are expected to have contracted the virus.

Iowans with questions or concerns can call the COVID-19 hotline at 2-1-1.