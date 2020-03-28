Iowa health officials: 64 new cases of COVID-19 reported

Iowa health officials say 64 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the state's total to nearly 300.

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Saturday in a news release that the new cases included 14 in Linn County and 12 in Polk County.

The new cases include 29 who range in age from 18 to 40; 22 who are 41-60 years old; and 13 who are older than 60.

There have been 4,375 who have tested negative to date and three deaths from the virus.

The new totals come a day after Gov. Kim Reynolds activated more than three dozen more Iowa Army National Guard members to help handle coronavirus response missions across the state.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 64 individuals include:

• Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Boone County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Buchanan County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Harrison County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Poweshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Taylor County, 1 adult (18-40 years)