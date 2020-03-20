Iowa governor signs declaration temporarily relaxing some state regulations

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an additional public health emergency declaration Friday providing Iowans temporary relief from certain state regulations.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the State Public Health Emergency Declaration — effective immediately — relaxes the following restrictions:



Temporarily suspends collection of property taxes and penalties and interest.

Temporarily suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances.

Extends expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures.

Permits the sale of carry-out, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees.

Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices

Suspends certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods on all highways in Iowa.

The proclamation also allows related state agencies to implement the state’s public health emergency plan.

The governor will have a news conference at 2 p.m.; details on what that update will entail are pending.