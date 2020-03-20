Iowa governor signs declaration temporarily relaxing some state regulations

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) -- Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an additional public health emergency declaration Friday providing Iowans temporary relief from certain state regulations.
According to a news release from the governor's office, the State Public Health Emergency Declaration — effective immediately — relaxes the following restrictions:
- Temporarily suspends collection of property taxes and penalties and interest.
- Temporarily suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances.
- Extends expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures.
- Permits the sale of carry-out, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees.
- Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices
- Suspends certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods on all highways in Iowa.
- The proclamation also allows related state agencies to implement the state’s public health emergency plan.
The governor will have a news conference at 2 p.m.; details on what that update will entail are pending.