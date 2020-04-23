Iowa governor: Tip from Ashton Kutcher led to testing deal

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state’s $26 million contract with Utah companies to increase coronavirus testing was developed after she got unsolicited advice from actor Ashton Kutcher, a revelation that increased skepticism about the no-bid deal.

Reynolds says she recently called the Iowa native known for starring in movies and television shows to ask whether he would record a public service announcement.

She said Kutcher asked whether she was familiar with a Utah program launched this month to increase testing that looked promising.

Kutcher had a friend involved in one of the companies participating and offered to connect them.

Reynolds said that she spoke with Kutcher’s connection, and her aides followed up with Utah government officials. TestIowa was launched on Tuesday.