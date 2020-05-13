Gov. Reynolds lifting restrictions in remaining 22 counties on Friday

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her daily news conference Wednesday morning that effective Friday, the remaining 22 Iowa counties — where the state has been working to mitigate COVID-19 hotspots — will be allowed to re-open with the same guidelines the rest of the state has been following since May 1.

Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the most recent developments in Iowa's COVID-19 stats dashboard at her news conference Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020. (WOWT)

