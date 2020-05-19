LIVE -- Gov. Reynolds updates Iowa’s COVID-19 response

Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials will give an update on the state's COVID-19 cases and response at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the most recent developments in Iowa's COVID-19 stats dashboard at her news conference Monday morning, May 18, 2020. (WOWT)

Watch the news conference on WOWT and in its entirety on WOWT.com, in our apps and live on our Facebook page.

Reynolds began the press conference with an overview of new features to the state's coronavirus dashboard website which now tracks case information in realtime.

The new features include trendlines, which have risen dramatically as the number of tests has increased each day, Reynolds said. Currently, trends are rising for Iowans testing negative and falling for those testing positive.

The state's average positivity rate is about 14 percent as of the governor's briefing Tuesday.

Part of the website that was recently revised tracks long-term care information. Information provided includes current outbreaks at facilities -- 37 on Tuesday morning -- plus the number of positive cases, recoveries, and deaths.

A new section includes serology (blood) tests. The tests are an indicator for those who have had the virus and have since developed antibodies.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, Iowa's public health director, said antibodies are formed by white blood cells in response to bacteria and virus activity.

The study of antibodies generated by those who have survived COVID-19 is essential in the creation of a vaccine, Pedati explained.

"We know people who have been infected with COVID have developed these antibodies. The FDA has issued several emergency use declarations for approval of tests that help detect these kinds of antibodies," Pedati said.

The state's Hygenic laboratory is using such a test and have made them available upon request from a physician on their website.

—

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

