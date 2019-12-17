HEARTLAND FLOOD: Iowa counties push for faster federal disaster relief funding

Those hit hardest by this year’s flooding say federal disaster relief funds are not moving fast enough.

In June President Trump signed off on a more than $19 billion disaster relief bill, which set aside nearly $4 billion to help the Midwest recover from this year's historic flooding, but according to county officials, it’s taking too long to get to the people who need it.

Carol Vinton is a Mills County Supervisor; she says there's a big question looming over the county right now.

“Where are we going to come up with these funds to start paying out and just gets harder and harder because we've already committed and now we have to find it,” Vinton said.

The county’s auditor, Carol Robertson, says they have no other choice but to start pulling from the current budget.

“Things that we have budgeted that we can wait on are being waited on until the money comes back in,” Robertson said.

The county is dipping into snow removal and road project funds; to name a couple of areas they're taking money from.

“If they could bring that money in a lot sooner, that would help so we're not using dollars we spent on flooding for the things that we need to spend on like infrastructure and things like that that were already in the budget,” said Robertson.

Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was in Pottawattamie County last month where they’re also concerned about the flow of federal funds.

6 News spoke with Rep. Axne Tuesday about her efforts to get the money moving.

‘There’s a lot of problems with the system,” said Rep. Axne. “We need to be able to cut through the bureaucracy and just get rid of it and that's what I'm trying to do is just make sure we can get this more quickly."

The congresswoman helped push through a bill that makes changes to the way the Housing and Urban Development department responds to disaster and says that’s just the start.

"I want to take that same bill that we're doing for HUD and work it across all the other departments that deal with disasters and write a bill to make sure that they have to follow certain protocol,” Axne said.

Meanwhile in Mills County, officials have no other choice but to try and make it all work.

“We did our homework. We were one of the first ones — Johnny-on-the-spot — and there’s still the waiting,” Vinton said. “We need it now.”

To get those funds moving Congresswoman Axne has set up a tracking system on her website. It shows how much federal money has been spent in Iowa and the agencies that have not responded to her request for accountability.