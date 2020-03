Iowa COVID-19 updates: State confirms 88 more cases

The Iowa Department of Health has been notified of 88 more COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday. The total is now 424.

Two Iowans with COVID-19 died Sunday night -- one elderly adult of Linn County and one elderly adult in Washington County.

Gov. Reynolds is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. today.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include:

• Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),

• Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

• Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)