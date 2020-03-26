Iowa confirms 34 more coronavirus cases

Ahead of her daily live 2:30 p.m. update, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said Thursday that an additional 34 cases of coronavirus were confirmed across the state.

The new report from the Iowa Department of Public Health brings the state's total to 179 positive cases, according to the news release from the governor's office.

The IDPH report indicated the following locations and age ranges for the newest identified cases:



Appanoose County -- 1 elderly adult (81+)

Black Hawk County -- 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)

Cedar County -- 1 middle-age (18-40 years), 1 older (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Clayton County -- 1 adult (18-40 years)

Des Moines County -- 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County -- 1 elderly (81+)

Johnson County -- 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

Linn County -- 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Mahaska County -- 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Monona County -- 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Page County -- 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County -- 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County -- 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Scott County -- 1 elderly, 3 middle-aged (41-60 years)

Sioux County -- 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Washington County -- 2 older adults (61-80 years)

The State Hygienic Lab in conjunction with other labs in the state have also reported 2,975 negative test resulst in Iowa to date.