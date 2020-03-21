Iowa confirms 2nd COVID-19 case in Council Bluffs, 23 more in the state

The Pottawattamie County Health Department has reported its second positive COVID-19 case in the area. A press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to update the details.

Local CHI and Methodist health systems, along with representatives from the health department, the County, and the City of Council Bluffs will be in attendance.

The Iowa Department of Health has confirmed an additional 23 positive coronavirus cases in Iowa, bringing the total to 68 cases.

According to the IDPH, ages and locations of the new cases include:

• Allamakee County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly (81 years or older)

• Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Washington County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

The department is encouraging any Iowan who has recently traveled for business or spring break, no matter where to, to self-isolate for 14-days.

