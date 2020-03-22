Iowa confirms 22 more COVID-19 cases, Gov. Reynolds to hold conference at 2:30 PM

Gov. Kim Reynolds gave an update Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020, on coronavirus cases in Iowa and talked about what the state's health experts are doing to identify potential exposure and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. (NBC/WOWT)
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed 22 more COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 90 positive cases. Governor Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on her Facebook page.

According to the IDPH, the ages and locations of the 22 new cases include:

• Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
• Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)
• Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)
• Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

The department is urging any Iowan who has traveled recently either domestically or internationally to self-isolate for 14 days.

 