Iowa confirms 22 more COVID-19 cases, Gov. Reynolds to hold conference at 2:30 PM

The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed 22 more COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 90 positive cases. Governor Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on her Facebook page.

According to the IDPH, the ages and locations of the 22 new cases include:

• Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

• Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)

• Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)

• Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

The department is urging any Iowan who has traveled recently either domestically or internationally to self-isolate for 14 days.

