Iowa confirms 21 more COVID-19 cases; total reaches 145

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) -- Iowa has confirmed 21 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total number of cases to 145.
According to a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office, IDPH is reporting new cases in the following Iowa counties.
- Allamakee County --1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years
- Benton County -- 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Hancock County -- 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Johnson County -- 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County --1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County -- 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Polk County -- 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Poweshiek County -- 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Scott County -- 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)
- Washington County -- 2 adults (18-40 years)
Testing by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs has resulted in 2,578 negative tests so far, the release states.
The governor is planning to give a live update during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The state reported its first COVID-19 death Tuesday night.
