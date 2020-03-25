Iowa confirms 21 more COVID-19 cases; total reaches 145

Updated: Wed 11:35 AM, Mar 25, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) -- Iowa has confirmed 21 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total number of cases to 145.

According to a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office, IDPH is reporting new cases in the following Iowa counties.

  • Allamakee County --1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years
  • Benton County -- 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
  • Hancock County -- 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
  • Johnson County -- 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Linn County --1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
  • Muscatine County -- 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Polk County -- 3 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Poweshiek County -- 2 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Scott County -- 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)
  • Washington County -- 2 adults (18-40 years)

Testing by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs has resulted in 2,578 negative tests so far, the release states.

The governor is planning to give a live update during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The state reported its first COVID-19 death Tuesday night.


