A federal judge has sided an Iowa company after a construction company based in Chicago didn't pay in full for their work on a new massive cemetery here in Omaha.

The Omaha National Veteran’s Cemetery opened back in 2016.

Masonry sued Archer Western Construction, saying it hadn't paid the money for labor and limestone it supplied for the work.

This past week a judge in Omaha awarded $600,000 to the company plus over $100,000 more in interest and costs.