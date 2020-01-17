Iowa city plans special election because elected official won't serve

A northern Iowa community will hold a special election to fill a City Council seat after the man who was elected to the position refused to serve.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports the Eagle Grove City Council last week agreed to hold an election March 3 after Gary Lalor Jr. declined to take the position.

Lalor filed to run for the seat but then missed a deadline to remove his name from the ballot after deciding he didn't want to join the council.

Eagle Grove is a city of 3,400, about 20 miles northeast of Fort Dodge.