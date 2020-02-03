Iowa caucuses over the years according to an attendee of every one

The first Iowa Caucuses were nearly 50-years ago. For some that might seem like forever. One woman says she been to every single one of them since the ’70s.

87-year-old Marge Sass says she’s helped work the Caucuses since the first one.

In 1972, she tells us her husband was sheriff of Harrison County and would escort the candidates around town to meet with caucus-goers.

For Sass, she says the process has always been fun. She’s even got to meet several Presidents before they were elected.

“We would go with them on caravans, we would meet them in the backroom and talk over issues we were interested in, it’s really been fun all these years,” said Sass.

Sass says that in the ‘70s it was a struggle to get people out to caucus.

“People should realize how important it really is in today’s world, but back in the ‘70s if we just for 6 or 8 people there it was wonderful,” said Sass.

Sass says she’s never understood why Iowa gets to kick start the presidential race but she’s glad she’s been able to be a part of it.

“Iowa’s getting a lot of attention and we're happy for that I think, so goes Iowa, so goes the nation, we'd like to think that anyways,” said Sass.

While she's seen a lot of candidates come and go through the decades, she says she wants to keep doing this into her 90s.

“It’s been a fun ride all the time and I will do it forever I think so,” said Sass.

