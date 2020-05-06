Iowa campgrounds to reopen Friday

Campgrounds in Iowa will open beginning Friday, May 8th, according to a new proclamation by Governor Reynolds.

The campgrounds will be open to campers with self-contained restrooms only.

Walk-in campers can register starting at 8 a.m. Friday and will be first-come, first-serve. Reservations will go into effect Monday, May 11th. All reservations will continue as reserved beginning May 15, unless otherwise notified by the DNR.

Campers should also abide by the following guidelines:

• Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds, only those occupying the campsites

• Campfires at the individual campsites will be limited to campers occupying that campsite

• Six occupants per campsite, unless immediate family contains more than six

• Some pit latrines are now open in busier day use areas

• All modern restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, remain closed

• Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk

• Playgrounds, day-use rental lodges and shelter houses will remain closed

• Cabins, yurts and shelter houses will remain closed

• Visitors centers, nature centers and museums within state parks will remain closed

• Beaches remain open but will be monitored closely

• Some campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information below for each park before planning a camping trip.

