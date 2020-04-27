Some Iowa restaurants can reopen with restrictions

Governor Kim Reynolds is allowing some businesses in 77 Iowa Counties to reopen Friday, May 1st.

"Restaurants, fitness centers, and retail stores, previously closed may reopen at 50% of normal operating capacity," Reynolds said during a Monday afternoon news conference.

However, some people said it may be a little too soon for them.

"Well here at 712 it's a little bit more complicated than to tell us at Noon on a Monday that you can open on a Friday," Janie Rogers, a Council Bluffs, restaurant owner said.

One of Rogers' restaurants, 712 Eat & Drink, scaled back the menu and offers only takeout. In order to reopen she says a lot of prep in the kitchen will need to be done to get back to a full menu.

"Which means from scratch sauces and ingredients. Everything is prepped here. It's totally scratch," she explained.

Rogers also wonders if her customers will be ready to dine in.

"I don't know if this is the right time because again I feel like the hospitality industry is a place that people are supposed to come in and feel at ease, and I don't know that people do," she said.

She said staff will do everything to keep customers feeling safe, but says the experience will not be the same for quite some time.

"You kind of have to eat and leave. And you can't stop at a table. Or maybe you knew somebody when you walked past you know. I think it's going to be different, and I think that atmosphere is going to be something that's even more missed," Rogers said.

She said before she reopens she will make sure that everyone is relaxed.

"That's our number one priority. That customers come here and feel comfortable and that our staff does too," Rogers added.

She has plans to open up two of her restaurants, The Porch and Glory Days, Friday May 1st.

All staff will take precautions by wearing masks and gloves. Social distancing will also be enforced.

