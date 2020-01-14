Iowa brother, sister on way to school killed in crash

Authorities say a brother and sister who attended schools in the same northwestern Iowa school district have been killed in a crash on an ice-covered road.

The Sioux City Journal reports the crash happened Tuesday morning on a rural road north of Sioux City as the two were headed to Hinton High School.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 8 a.m. when a car carrying the students entered a curve and slid into the path of a pickup truck.

The brother and sister in the car died at a hospital. Their names have not yet been released.