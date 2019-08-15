Iowa becomes 11th state in US to allow sports gambling

Iowa has become the 11th state to allow sports betting, and six casinos say they're ready to sign up players and begin taking bets.

New regulations allowed betting to begin at noon today.

Casinos in Altoona, Bettendorf, Osceola, and Waterloo will offer betting on-site and through a mobile app.

Casinos in Burlington and Council Bluffs will offer on-site betting only for now until their mobile systems are set up.

Gambling regulators say at least two more casinos could be approved by the end of the day.

Eventually, most of the state's 19 state-regulated casinos are expected to offer sports betting.

In Iowa, players must first travel to a casino to prove their age and identity and set up an account. Mobile betting is allowed only within the borders of Iowa.

Betting is allowed on professional, collegiate and international sporting events. Iowa also has legalized fantasy sports contests and internet fantasy sports betting.