Iowa auditor slams state Medicaid program for 'flawed' data

The state auditor says the Iowa Department of Human Services provided data for an audit of its Medicaid Home Health Program that was so flawed that it was unusable.

Auditor Rob Sand said Thursday that it took eight months to get information on the number of patients served, services received and fees paid, but the data was flawed and he couldn't determine whether money was properly spent or recipients adequately served.

Home Health Services provides home-based nursing care, physical therapy and other services for Medicaid recipients. A DHS spokesman disputes Sand's assertions and says the agency relies on independent audits to ensure it's operating properly.