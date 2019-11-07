Iowa West Foundation unveils nearly $5 Million in grants

The Board of the Iowa West Foundation has approved $4.7 million in grants and initiatives funding to 18 nonprofits in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

More than $500,000 went to the Council Bluffs Community School District for the implementation of the International Baccalaureate Program at the two middle schools: Kirn and Wilson. It will also provide for the expansion of BLink: the free, community Wi-FI in Council Bluffs.

The Lewis Central School District will be the primary beneficiary of a $160,000 Heartland Family Service grant to provide mental health services throughout the school year.

Pete Tulipana, President and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, said, “While each grant funds a unique program or service, they all provide students with the tools they to succeed in school and in life.”

In addition, three area YMCAs will receive funding for capital, operating, and programmatic support. One of those was the Nishna Valley Family YMCA in Atlantic, which received $32,500 for an expansion.

“These funds will help our organization convert unused space into vital square footage that will allow us to carry out our mission of developing young children and improving wellness opportunities for our citizens,” said Dan Haynes, Executive Director.

The Iowa West Sports Plex has been awarded another $1,500,000. Construction is currently underway with completion set for spring of 2020.

Here's the complete list for the 2019 Cycle 3 Grants and Initiatives

Avoca Volunteer Fire Department

Bunker gear replacement

$10,000

Blair Family YMCA

Virtual fitness program

$15,000

Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska

Improving secondary/middle school math proficiency in MOEC schools

$50,000

City of Coon Rapids

Quality assurance lab renovation

$50,000

City of Council Bluffs

All-America City signage

$23,500

River's Edge parking garage

$387,685

Convention and Tourism Bureau tourism activation

$50,000

Council Bluffs Community School District

International Baccalaureate

$435,600

BLink VI

$100,000

Council Bluffs Goodfellows

Matching funds for 2019 Goodfellows campaign

$25,000

Crescent Volunteer Fire Department

LUCAS device acquisition

$10,000

Heartland Family Service

HEAT 2020 (Housing and Emergency Assistance Taskforce)

$170,000

Lewis Central Children's Mental Health Program 2019 - 2020

$160,000

Historic General Dodge House, Inc.

2020 operations

$11,000

Iowa West Foundation Initiative

Downtown Arts/Culture Trail

$125,000

Iowa West Foundation Initiative

Iowa West Sports Plex

$1,500,000

Iowa West Foundation Initiative

Riverfront Revitalization

$300,000

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Iowa, Inc.

Wish granting in Pottawattamie County

$10,000

NeighborWorks Home Solutions

Financial & accounting capacity building

$24,625

New Visions Homeless Services

Services for the homeless in Council Bluffs

$115,000

Nishna Valley Family YMCA

Childcare and healthy lifestyle renovation

$32,500

Omaha Conservatory of Music

Council Bluffs String Sprouts

$33,000

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

Afterschool STEM enrichment

$17,000

The 712 Initiative

Downtown Revitalization Fund

$1,000,000

YMCA of Greater Omaha

YMCA Health Living Center program support in Council Bluffs

$60,000