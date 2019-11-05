Iowa Supreme Court to decide if farm pollution lawsuit continues

The Iowa Supreme Court has put on hold a lawsuit by environmental groups that claims the state isn't doing enough to control farm pollution of a major river used for drinking water and recreation.

An order signed Monday by Justice Edward Mansfield means the court will consider whether to uphold or reverse a district court judge's decision to allow the lawsuit to move forward.

The state argues that courts traditionally do not intervene or attempt to put on trial legislative and executive action that involves a political question and the court should dismiss the case.

The lawsuit filed in March by Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and Food & Water Watch contends the state is violating its public trust obligation to ensure clean drinking water sourced from the Raccoon River.