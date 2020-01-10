Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice Wiggins to retire

Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins says he's retiring, a vacancy that will give Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds an opportunity to build an even more conservative court.

The 69-year-old Wiggins says Friday he will retire March 13. He was appointed to the court by Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack in 2003. He was named acting chief justice in November after the unexpected death of Chief Justice Mark Cady.

Wiggins is one of the two remaining Democratic appointees on the seven-member court. Reynolds just received the names of three nominees Thursday to fill Cady's vacant seat.