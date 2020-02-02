Iowa Sec. of State talks election security before Iowa Caucuses

Our team caught up with Paul Pate, Iowa Secretary of State at an annual conference in Washington D.C.

Pate participated in several panels and discussions surrounding cybersecurity and election integrity. While he says he's not worried about any targeted threats, he is concerned about the spread of misinformation.

He's encouraging voters to go their state or local election officials to get the facts, as Iowa voters prepare for the caucuses.

"There's a lot of unfortunately misinformation or disinformation out there. The last thing we want is our voters to be confused or mislead. That's something that we know is going to be a major battlefront as we go into 2020,” said Pate.

Pate is attending the conference throughout the weekend. He says he will be back home in time for the caucuses on Monday.

