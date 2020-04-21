Iowa, Nebraska ramp up COVID-19 testing with survey from Utah

A public-private partnership started in Utah is now bringing thousands of COVID-19 tests to Nebraska and Iowa.

Both Iowa and Nebraska governors said today the goal is to focus in on quarantining people who are actually sick or have been exposed. This way they are hoping to loosen up restrictions and get back to normal.

Test Nebraska and Test Iowa are expected to have 3,000 additional tests being done daily. To get one of these tests you fill out a survey to determine if you’re eligible.

“By taking the assessment and sharing the information you can help a zero in on potential outbreaks in clusters so we can target response and protect the health of others,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Those getting the test first are essential workers like health care providers and people with more external risk. Carri Prusia lives in Iowa and works in Nebraska. She and her husband filled out both —- neither were recommended for a test.

“We felt it was the right thing to do to get that test taken right away,” said Prusia.

Prusia says she was expecting her husband, a truck driver, to qualify. He drives all over the country and has been through several heavily impacted states.

“We actually have a calendar here at the house and he has one on his phone that says where he’s been and how long it’s been....if he’s been two weeks out from a location. We celebrated great your two weeks out Louisiana great we dodged that one,” said Prusia.

Prusia is happy to see both states making testing a bigger priority but she worries it might not be enough.

“I think It’s a good step I’m not exactly sure what we were going to accomplish with it.... what are we going to accomplish what are we gaining from doing this assessment,” said Prusia.

Ricketts in Tuesday’s press conference says that tracking high-risk individuals will help those not sick or exposed live more normal lives.

Once fully ramped up in the next couple of weeks, it will take about 48-71 hours to get results. They’ll also be setting up more testing sites and labs to screen the tests to speed up the process.

