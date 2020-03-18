Iowa, Nebraska cities, courts, DMV offices closing or restricting access

Courthouses and DMV offices in Nebraska and Iowa are closing or restricting access because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo, Neb. has requested only those with official business that cannot be done online or through the mail should enter the building, the county board of supervisors announced Tuesday.

They strongly recommend contacting the office pertaining to customers’ needs for an appointment or for more information to access services online or by mail.

More information can be found through their announcement.

The Mills County Courthouse in Glenwood, Iowa said access to the facility will be limited to appointment only with pre-screening required as of Tuesday.

More details about how their departments are to be accessed can be found in their announcement.



The Iowa Department of Transportation announced Tuesday driver's licenses, car registrations and titles with an expiration date of Jan. 17, 2020, or later will not have to be renewed until the pandemic is over.

More information is available on their website.

The City of Council Bluffs announced it will restrict public access to city buildings including City Hall, Public Works, Police Headquarters, the Recycling Center and Fire Headquarters beginning at 11 a.m. today. All deadlines for permits, fines and licenses have been suspended until further notice.

More details can be found at their website.