Iowa Gov. Reynolds supports felon voting rights bill

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she supports a bill passed in the state senate this week that would restore voting rights to some convicted felons.

The senate’s bill would require felons to pay victim restitution in full before they can get their voting rights back.

It also would not automatically give voting rights back to felons who committed certain sex crimes or homicide.

Supporters of the bill, including State Sen. Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs, said it’s simple: Don’t commit a felony if you don’t want to lose your voting rights.

“Don’t be a felon. Going out and committing a felony is not a random draw in the lottery of life,” Dawson said on the floor of the state senate. “People make an affirmative decision to go out and commit a crime. And with that, there has to be some consequences.”