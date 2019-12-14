Iowa Department of Transportation director resigns

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The director of the Iowa Department of Transportation has announced his resignation after the governor asked him to step down.
The Des Moines Register reports Mark Lowe will leave his position effective Jan. 10.
Gov. Kim Reynolds' office confirmed that she requested the resignation. The governor's office says Reynolds appreciates his years of service and has decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration.
Reynolds appointed Lowe as director in 2017.