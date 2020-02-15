Iowa Democrats pick interim chair following bungled caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Party has selected a new interim chairman to replace Troy Price, who resigned this week following a meltdown in the state's lead-off presidential caucuses.

The Des Moines Register reports that the party's State Central Committee voted Saturday to install Iowa state Rep. Mark Smith, of Marshalltown, as interim chairman.

The vote came a day after party officials agreed to hire two high-profile lawyers to investigate the factors leading to the problems that hamstrung the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucus, when problems with a mobile app and other issues prevented it from releasing results.