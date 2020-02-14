Iowa Democrats hire lawyers to investigate caucus chaos

Iowa Democratic Party officials have agreed to hire two high-profile lawyers to investigate the factors leading to a meltdown in the state's lead-off presidential caucuses and how the party responded.

The party's State Central Committee voted Thursday night to spend up to $50,000 to retain Nick Klinefeldt, a former U.S. attorney, and Bonnie Campbell, a former Iowa attorney general. The Des Moines Register reports that officials hope the review will be completed within 45 days.

The party has been reeling since the night of the caucuses Feb. 3 when problems with a mobile app and other issues prevented it from immediately releasing results.