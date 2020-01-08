Iowa City man admits sex trafficking 2 teenage girls

A May 4 sentencing is scheduled for an Iowa City man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking two teenage girls.

The Gazette reports that Arrion West Jr. entered two guilty pleas Monday in U.S. District Court.

West admitted in a plea agreement that he recruited a 15-year-old and arranged for her to have sex with men in October and November last year. And he admitted recruiting a 17-year-old through a dating app in January 2018 and advertising her as an escort on various websites.

West also admitted to renting rooms for the sex acts at various Iowa City motels.