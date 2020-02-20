Iowa City approves 15-story towers near university campus

Officials in Iowa City have approved the construction of two 15-story residential towers near the University of Iowa campus.

The City Council approved the buildings Tuesday night and granted special height bonuses that will allow the buildings to reach 15 stories.

The Gazette reports the buildings are on the southern fringe of downtown and the university campus. They would house 820 units and 1,575 beds. Opponents of the project had argued it was too large and could disrupt vacancy rates across Iowa City.

Construction isn't expected to begin for more than a year.