Iowa Caucus 2020: Mills County sites adjust to differing attendance

Glenwood middle school is playing host to four precincts of Mills County. The crowded Democratic field was reflected in the middle school’s hallway.

The doors opened to get caucus-goers signed in at Glenwood Middle School around 6 p.m. with the largest precinct of the four here having to adjust their caucus spot for a girls’ basketball game.

It took up three classrooms and the largest group was in the hallway, showing the flexibility of the caucuses.

Jill Fender the Ward 3 Caucus Chair said, “They used to do it in their homes I guess, even before my day. And some of the smaller communities in mills county that could be an option if they had 10 or less. Hopefully, they’re trying to be ready for more than that.”

Sam a Biden representative said, “I think that Donald Trump is scared to run against Joe Biden.”

A Bernie representative said, “And tonight I’m volunteering for Bernie because I know when he’s in the White House, he’ll fight for all of us.”

Someone from the Klobuchar team said, “It’s hard to beat Klobuchar’s appeal.”

A Warren representative said, “She’ll be the youngest woman ever elected in this country and that’s why I support Elizabeth Warren.”

At the Glenwood library, where the heartland flooding forced Pacific Junction to caucus, organizers hoped for around 50 people to attend. Only 12 showed for one reason - flood fatigue.

“All of the flooding they’ve had to deal with, all of the paperwork around that, all of those issues. She’s living in a one-bedroom house, apartment, but her house is going through that whole FEMA process. Uhm that she just doesn’t have the energy to do this too,” said Tara Painter, the temporary chair.

The Pacific Junction caucus only lasted about an hour. Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders each walking away with one delegate each. The majority of the caucus-goers aligning with Buttigieg.

