Iowa Caucus 2020: Iowans stay optimistic after disappointment in delayed results

As we await the final results from the Iowa Caucuses, there's no shortage of opinions being put out there. Pundits, politicians, and experts all weighing in on what went wrong Monday night.

But what about the people who actually caucused? What do they think about what's going on?

For the most part, Iowans in Mills and Pottawattamie County are disappointed, but not giving up on the system.

John Ingoldsby has seen his fair share of caucuses.

"My first one was in 1980 in our neighbor's living room and every year they seem to get bigger and bigger,” said Ingoldsby.

John says he's disappointed about the delay in results from Monday night but he's keeping it in perspective.

"The Democratic Party owned up to messing up and they rather get it right than put out information that wasn't right,” said Ingoldsby.

He says he's not buying all the talk about the caucus system being broken. In fact, he thinks the party is on the right track with the changes made this year.

“I feel more confident because they had checks and balances this time. They actually had a paper back up with your name on it so they could verify everything,” said Ingoldsby.

Fran Parr agrees the addition of paper trail gives her more faith in the process.

"I don't question the system, in fact, this year it had some good belts and suspenders with what would be the paper ballot which we all filled out and signed,” said Parr.

Parr put in a lot of work on the ground for one of the campaigns and admits the delayed results have been a letdown.

"It's not devastating but it's disappointing, it's disappointing,” said Parr.

Still, Parr says the country should give Iowa and the caucuses another chance.

“I'd like Iowa to prove itself, that this was something, a lesson that we're going to learn from,” said Parr.

6 News will keep you updated on the caucus results as they roll in.