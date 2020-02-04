Iowa Caucus 2020: Awaiting results, Trump slams state Dems, Buttigieg campaign posts its own data

As word came from the Iowa Democratic Party that "the majority of caucus results" would be posted at 4 p.m. Tuesday, others weren't waiting to issue their reaction to the results — or lack thereof.

Mandy McClure, IDP's communications director, issued a statement at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday:

"Today we informed campaigns that we will be releasing the majority of caucus results at 4 p.m. CST. Moving forward — just like we would have on caucus night — we will continue to release results as we are able to. We are also executing our plans and procedures to gather the paper documents and chasing any additional precincts to report results as we normally would on caucus night."

While the nation waited for any sign of the results from Monday night's Democratic Caucuses in Iowa, President Trump's campaign released a statement; the president tweeted his own take; and noted data analysis website FiveThirtyEight moved on to other caucus calculations.

RELATED: Full Tuesday morning statement from Iowa Democratic Party on missing caucus data

Attributed to Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, the full statement issued just before 11 p.m. Monday reads:

“Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history. It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process. And these are the people who want to run our entire health care system? Tonight President Trump posted a record performance in the well-run GOP Iowa caucuses with record turnout for an incumbent.”

Early Tuesday, the president himself tweeted on the matter:

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

Trump later praised the Republican Party for its "record-setting" caucus victory:

The Democrat Party in Iowa really messed up, but the Republican Party did not. I had the largest re-election vote in the history of that great state, by far, beating President Obama’s previous record by a lot. Also, 97% Plus of the vote! Thank you Iowa! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Nate Silver, editor-in-chief of FiveThirtyEight, a website that has built a reputation for its news and sports data analysis, began hypothesizing the release time of the Iowa Democratic Party's caucus tallies based on available data.

At this point, it's been 3.6 hours since the start of the caucuses and 1.9% of precincts have reported results, which extrapolates out to knowing the results in a mere 189 hours, which would be at 9:30 pm next Tuesday, after voting in the NH primary has already closed. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 4, 2020

And then he started to extrapolate other conclusions about last night's outcomes.

It's obviously pretty hard to figure out what's going on, but some average of these 4 scenarios is probably the most likely eventual outcome when Iowa eventually counts its vote: https://t.co/Ds0sjOHqtr pic.twitter.com/G7yYKlox6k — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 4, 2020

He wasn't the only one.

Early Tuesday, Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg's campaign posted its own precinct-level data and declared in a statement that "Mayor Pete" is "the best positioned to beat Donald Trump."

Meanwhile, Nebraska's Secretary of State jumped into the fray, assuring Nebraska voters in a statement that their May 12 primary ballots would be "counted and reported promptly and accurately."

The full statement from Sec. Bob Evnen's office in Lincoln says: