Iowa COVID-19 testing site focuses on long-term care facilities

A new Iowa testing site has opened at the Mid-America Center.

Photo: CepheidNews / YouTube

The National Guard is assisting with this testing site. They're expected to see about 1,500 people within the next few days.

The temporary testing site aims to serve employees of long term health care facilities, which have been hit hard by the virus.

In Iowa, there have been 28 outbreaks at those types of facilities across the state. So far 947 residents and staff members have tested positive.

The National Guard is on hand to help the site run smoothly as they anticipate several hundreds of people a day.

It takes a person about 10 minutes to get in and out.

Capt. Sam Otto, Iowa National Guard said, "That's what we get to do here. Not only help the citizens of Iowa but the Iowa Department of Public Health testing during the Covid-19 Pandemic."

So far Pottawattamie County has not had any outbreaks at long term facilities. Health officials hope testing keeps it that way.

